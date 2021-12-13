Boys and Girls Clubs Christmas Celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester will hold a drive-thru Christmas Celebration this coming Saturday, December 18 at the Club on Genesee Street in Rochester.

Executive Director Dwayne Mahoney discussed the event and ways the community can support it Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Unfortunately, we’re still not able to have an event inside of our building,” Mahoney said about COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. “Last year we had all of our parents who signed up for the event come in their cars and we had Santa outside. They got a chance to take pictures with Santa and get all of their gifts. We’re planning to do the same thing this year with hopefully an add-on of breakfast included with that this year.”

Mahoney said the organization is still looking for help with gifts for its members. “We’ve been fortunate to have the support of a number of corporations around Rochester that have had boxes since just a little bit before Thanksgiving to collect toys. Places like Dick’s Sporting Goods, AT&T, Dr. Steve Damelio’s Office – who’s been a supporter of the program for years – and Lewis Tree Services – a number of different places like that have been gracious enough to collect toys. People have also gone to our Amazon Wish List and had toys delivered to the Boys and Girls Clubs as well.”

Mahoney noted U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group has provided critical support by sponsoring a boot drive for the Club members.

If you would like to purchase a gift for a Club member from Amazon, here is the link:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3UJ01JEH69AXT/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex?fbclid=IwAR1Pl1uv1KgYSsfMa8DsbF3V2oXC2AXzGTKq8fq_0F7g7QAK-uYaaFGtA40

Mahoney said, “We think every child should have a gift and hopefully they’re also getting gifts as they share that day with their family. But there may be kids for who this may be the only gift that they get and so we want to make sure that every kid – as many as possible – gets something for Christmas. This is one of the reasons that we do this and it’s also an opportunity for all of us to get together and it’s a chance for people to help somebody out even if they don’t know the child.”

You can also find that Amazon link on the Boys and Girls Clubs social media or on the website, bgcrochester.org.