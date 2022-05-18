ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 49th Bonsai Exhibition and Sale will take place this Sunday, May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Golisano Autism Center at 50 Science Parkway in Rochester.

Admission is $5, $3 for seniors, and children under 12 can attend for free.

Organizer Bill Valavanis and Bonsai Society of Upstate NY President Marc Arpag discussed the event and their passion for bonsai Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“They’ll see some beautiful trees like you’re seeing here,” Valavanis said from his personal garden. “There will be a demonstration and there will be some stuff for sale. But they can learn from the demonstration.”

There are over 150 members of the Bonsai Society of Upstate NY who find the tiny trees so appealing. “It’s the beauty and it’s an opportunity to stop and appreciate nature as artwork,” said Arpag of the fascination with bonsai. “When you take it out of its natural environment and put it in an area where you can really appreciate each piece as a work of art you truly come to understand and appreciate what the art of bonsai is all about.”

Valavanis said people who attend the Bonsai Exhibition and Sale can buy starter material, some containers, and some collected old trees. “When they see the trees they can study the trees – the form and the structure – and members will be there to answer questions.”

Arpag said Valavanis is much more than an organizer of the event. He brings rare expertise and generosity to our region. “I just would like to add that we’re very fortunate here in Rochester. Not only do we have a great and very active Bonsai Society which shares with the community, but we also have a national fixture in Bill Valavanis. He’s only the third member of the Bonsai Hall of Fame in the Arboretum in Washington, D.C. He shares his information usually through classes and workshops that people can attend so that they can learn how to properly do this art and create their own trees and care for their own bonsai.”

This Sunday will provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy beautiful bonsai and consider starting your own garden. Learn more online at bonsaisocietyofupstateny.org.