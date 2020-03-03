Blue Man Group brings new show to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League presents Blue Man Group performances at the Auditorium Theatre this week, March 3-5.

Adam Zuick and Meridian discussed what to expect Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a brand new show with all new content,” said Zuick. “We have a bunch of new instruments, new music, an entirely new environment for the Blue Man to interact in and it’s even more interactive with the audience than the previous show.”

Meridian added, “There’s a couple of greatest hits in there as well for the people who have seen the show before and loved this show. But overall it’s a whole new journey for the Blue Man character and the audience.”

Zuick said, for those who haven’t seen Blue Man Group perform, you’ll definitely experience something new. “It’s one of those shows that people come into it not really knowing what they’re getting into and leave saying, why have I never seen this before and want to see it again.”

Zuick has performed with Blue Man Group for over six years. Meridian has been with the Group for over 15 years. “For me, it sort of hit all the right buttons for what I like to do in performing,” Meridian said. “I was inspired to become an actor by watching old Charlie Chaplin films and silent comedy, like, you know, ‘Golden Age of Comedy’ type stuff. And so this show with its nonverbal communication and silent comedy, sort of Neo vaudeville acts – and I’m also a musician, classical pianist so I had to learn how to drum to do the show – it has got everything in it that I love to do and that I love to share with audiences.”

That sense of community is a big part of Blue Man Group and its success over the years. “We go out and have an awesome time performing the show and we hope that the audience has at least that much fun,” Zuick said. “I think people will come and enjoy themselves and hopefully not only kind of have a fun experience by themselves, but also feel like they’ve kind of connected with a bunch of people that they didn’t even know. I think that’s the main thing about Blue Man is we do try to connect the entire audience. They become another character of our show. And so we hope that you come out, have fun and enjoy the entire experience.”

Get your tickets at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office or online at RBTL.org.