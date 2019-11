ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department will host a blood drive in memory of one of its volunteer firefighters.

Earl Adams past away last July from a form of cancer. Adams had been a lifelong blood donor.

His family said hosting a blood drive in his memory continues his spirit of giving.

The blood drive will go from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department.