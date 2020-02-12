Blood drive at Monroe County building

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is in critical need for blood and the Monroe County Office decided to help out.

They held a blood drive at the office building Wednesday at 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

“This is National Cancer Prevention Month,” Holly Miller of the American Red Cross said. “Statistic show one out of every three people will get cancer. So that’s a good reason right there, cancer patients use up about a quarter of our blood supply. So it’s very important for people to do this.”

Another blood drive will be held on April 21 at the Monroe County Office Building

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss