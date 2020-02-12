Blood drive at Monroe County building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is in critical need for blood and the Monroe County Office decided to help out.

They held a blood drive at the office building Wednesday at 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

“This is National Cancer Prevention Month,” Holly Miller of the American Red Cross said. “Statistic show one out of every three people will get cancer. So that’s a good reason right there, cancer patients use up about a quarter of our blood supply. So it’s very important for people to do this.”

Another blood drive will be held on April 21 at the Monroe County Office Building