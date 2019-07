CARSON, CA – MAY 12: Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast 2018 at StubHub Center on May 12, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for KROQ)

DARIEN LAKE (WROC) — Darien Lake will host an unusual combo show this summer as rapper Lil Wayne is set to play a show with pop-punk band Blink-182.

The show, which is part of a 38-city tour, will stop in at the theme park in Genesee County on July 17.

The pairing will be supported by Welsh punk band Neck Deep.

Ticket prices range from $37.50 to $127.50 and go on sale starting Friday.

You can buy them on livenation.com or through Ticketmaster.