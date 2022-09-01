ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blackfriars Theatre is presenting “Spamalot,” which is a production by Eric Idle, which is described as “lovingly ripped off” from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The show starts September 9th, and runs through September 25th. Tickets can be found here.

The new leadership team, Mary Hoffman as the executive director, and Brynn Tyszka as the artistic director, discussed their new positions — as Blackfriars mainstay leader, Danny Hoskins left earlier this year — as well as this production during an interview in-studio.

Dan: Last time I spoke with people from Blackfriars we learned that Danny Hoskins was leaving, he left such a great legacy. Brynn, you’re kind of taking over some of those roles. Why don’t you start with him talk about Danny’s legacy and some of the things you’re looking to do to build on that.

Brynn: Danny was the heart of Blackfriars for a really long time… And we want to continue to make it a place where actors want to come and make it their second home, as a lot of us in the community do feel. So that’s a priority of mine, making sure that that heart is still there. And then getting back to the educational programming that had to shut down during COVID. That’s a big, that’s a big priority of mine. So restarting the acting classes there, things like that. That’s high on my list.

Mary: I think we have a lot of exciting opportunities. As we look down the ’22-’23 season, we do have new leadership with Brynn. And with me, this is the first time in our 73 year history, we have a dual leadership model, which is kind of cool. So there’s a partnership in place. We’re just continuing to elevate the Blackfriars experience, we always want there to be something new, something exciting for our patrons to experience for our artists to get to sink their teeth into.

Dan: The term we used was lovingly borrowed from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Let’s keep with you, Mary. For those who might not know a ton about the show, can you kind of broadstroke the play?

Mary: If you’ve seen Monty Python and the Holy Grail, you’ve kind of seen the show. Only it’s been amplified with music sequence, showgirls, inflatable cows, there’s all sorts of really fun things. It’s the perfect blend of that Pythonesque hilarity matched up with the Broadway glitz and glamour. So if you like either of those two categories, you’re going to be quite pleased with Spamalot.

Dan: Brynn, this must be so much fun to put together… Talk to us about putting together a show like this, it seems like there’s a lot of moving pieces.

Brynn: It’s quite a challenge and our team has been hard at work. There’s our costume designer, Kasi Krenzer-Marshall has had her plate full for the last month or so, trying to get all these big costumes together. And Tom Deckman who took over as director, thankfully, has done the show on Broadway. He did it out on Los Angeles with Eric Idle, which is kind of amazing. So he’s come in with a big, professional and experienced hat on ready to lead this team and it’s hysterical so far, the pictures and the rehearsals are looking and saying so it’s gonna be fun.