ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blackfriars Theatre is presenting “Barbecue,” a collaboration with the Bronze Collective in Rochester. Blackfriars says “Barbecue” is “from Obie Award and Helen Hayes Award winner, Robert O’Hara, Barbecue serves up a heaping helping of sibling love and loathing.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 27 th at 7:30 p.m.

at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 28 th at 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29 th at 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30 th at 2:00 p.m.

at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2 nd at 7:30 p.m.

at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 rd at 7:30 p.m.

at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 4 th at 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5 th at 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6th at 2:00 p.m.

Whitney Acoff and Kerry Young are cast members in “Barbecue.” They lent a few minutes of their time to talk to News 8 about the show.

Kerry, let’s start with you this show Barbecue… Can you kind of walk us through the show’s plot and a little bit more about it?

KY: Well, it’s a primarily a comedy, but it’s definitely commentary socio political, socio cultural commentary. It’s very deep and complex. Um, it definitely surrounds family dynamics. And it looks at race through a Black family and a white family. going through similar situations. There’s a an intervention that happens via barbecue. That goes terribly wrong. Or maybe right, depending on your perspective.

Whitney, this is a collaboration between Blackfriars and the Bronze Collective. Now, what is the Bronze Collective?

WA: The Bronze Collective is the organization that helps elevate Black voices in the community through the arts to help you know black creatives, tell their stories and just get their work out there an easier manner for everyone to just take a part of it.

WA: David Shakes and Ruby Tap are the two main people behind (this collaboration). David Shakes is also actually the director of Barbecue, which is really important because it does have those perspectives between the white family and the black family. It’s both the same exact cast, same names, just the differences that it’s a perspective between a white family and a Black family. So the collective joining with, Blackfriars to have that collaboration is important because this play actually does elevate black voices in that way as well.

We’re coming up so close to showtime, the tension is palpable. Kerry, how do you feel about the premiere?

We’ll see when we get there. You know, it’s it’s a process. And we’re deep in the process right now. We’re still rehearsing. We’re still of course still rehearsing and even blocking something. So we’re in a really a part of the process where you’re nervous isn’t going to come together, but of course it will. It always does, and it’s always wonderful. And Blackfriars is an amazing place to work. So, you know, we always put on a really, really awesome show, and I’m excited for it.