ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blackfriars Theatre is presenting “Surely Goodness and Mercy” with performances through April 9 in Rochester.

Two students from the School of the Arts are part of the four-person cast. Director Jonathan Ntheketha discussed the collaboration and a successful opening night Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“It went great,” said Ntheketha of the show’s opening night on Thursday, March 24. “It was a wonderful house, a great opening night with some amazing energy, a great performance, and we also got a chance to get an opening night blessing from the playwright Chisa Hutchinson. We were going back and forth on Instagram with the cast so it was a lot of positive energy to bring this show to life for the opening night.”

Ntheketh said healing is a central theme of “Surely Goodness and Mercy” which made its off-Broadway premiere in 2019. “It focuses on the life of a 12-year-old kid named Tino Allen in Newark, New Jersey, and a specific focus on his relationship to three very important women in his life – including his Aunt Alneesa with whom he makes his home. That relationship is a little bit strained and very complicated. He also has a great budding friendship with Deja, a classmate of his. Deja herself has some things that she is going through and some healing that she needs to do. He also has a relationship with Bernadette – the lunch lady at the school who is crass, sharp-tongued, but incredibly lovable and supportive. It’s a great example of looking at these four different people who are connected and when one starts to be a blessing or thinks about being a blessing to someone else how that energizes the healing that is required for all of the characters in the show.”

He added, “It’s about being a blessing. It’s about healing. And it’s about acknowledging that trauma impacts us all but that ultimately trauma is the ultimate bad guy, not those of us who have been impacted by it.”

The collaboration with the School of the Arts has been its own blessing to the production. “This play is just four people and it was really important in creating this season that we were able to keep the casts small because of COVID and wanting to make sure that when we started a show we could actually still bring it all the way through,” explained Ntheketha. “This play has two characters who are under the age of 16 and so we’ve partnered with the School of the Arts. We actually have two folks who are cast who are students there. We have Annan Bates who is playing Tino Allen, the lead in this play, and then playing Deja we have Genesis Arrindell who is also a student at the School of the Arts. It’s a great way to provide an opportunity to grow as a young storyteller and young actor. The auditions were open to all in the Rochester community but particular attention was paid to opening up the door for some of the students at SOTA who may not have had the chance to be featured in a really unique show.”

Get your tickets and more information now by calling (585) 454-1260 or visiting blackfriars.org.