Blackfriars brings ‘Next to Normal’ to the stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester will present “Next to Normal” on stage February 7-23.

Janine Mercandetti, who plays Diana, and J. Simmons, who plays her husband Dan, discussed the show, its content, and the challenge each character presents Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“The story follows Diana Goodman, which is my character,” Mercandetti explained. “She has bipolar disorder and it explores the family dynamic as they deal with her disorder and her mental illness and grief and heartbreak and all the things that they’re going through throughout the journey of this story.”

Simmons said audiences will identify with the family’s journey. “I think that the journey that we go on is a journey that many people, many families go through,” he said. “It’s a journey that’s familiar to many people. It’s just how that journey affects you and what has gone into that background, the different scenarios as far as the family dynamic. We’re all trying to hold our families together through a lot of things – good, bad, indifferent.”

Playing Diana in “Next to Normal” was a coveted role for Mercandetti. “To me, it’s one of the most brilliant pieces of musical theater ever written because it’s human,” she said. “You come to see something like this and you connect immediately with these people. These people are you or somebody in your life that you know, and the piece is so layered. We talk about the heartbreak or the grief of this, but it’s funny, the music is sweeping and beautiful and moving and important. And so for me, when I saw this a few years ago, I think I saw it at Geva, I was like, I have to be a part of this show if there’s ever an opportunity. So I was really excited that I get this chance to play this character with these people.”

Simmons has played many characters at Blackfriars over the last couple of years, but none quite like Dan. “This is the toughest challenge, content-wise, musically,” he said. “And then also just making someone real and human and that challenge really excites me. It’s also a little daunting as well but in a really good way. I mean, it keeps you with this piece. As an actor, you cannot disengage for a second because you lose something. And I think that’s a challenge.”

Get your tickets for “Next to Normal” by calling (585) 454-1260 or online at the Blackfriars website.