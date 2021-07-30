Black Culture Festival to kick off Friday at Parcel

The festival will also feature a shoe drive as part of a Stop the Violence campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second annual Black Culture Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at Parcel 5 in the City of Rochester.

The festival will have vendors, food, live entertainment, games and more from local Black owned businesses. In addition, the festival will also feature a shoe drive as part of the organizer Willpower Media Company’s Stop the Violence Campaign.

The free event will kick of at 5 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

“We challenge all attendees, members of the community, and passers by to bring along or drop off a bag of 25 pairs of shoes or more to be entered into an exclusive raffle,” organizers said in a press release. All shoe donations are accepted.

“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our bimonthly Feed the People Program. We have the chance to help families both locally and internationally. Families in developing nations who need economic opportunities.” Diallo Payne of Community Justice Initiative said in a press release.

“With violence continuing to plague our city, we feel it imperative we spend one of many days alongside of the community engaging our youth, fostering positive and effective relationships, & giving our children a healthy outlet of play, while simultaneously working to help those in need, both locally & internationally by donating to the shoe drive,” Will Powers of Willpower Media Company said in a statement.