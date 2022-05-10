ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From a viral YouTube video to the Grand Ol’ Opry, to a GRAMMY win for album “Home,” to shows at the Ryman in Nashville featuring the likes of Bod Weir, Billy Strings is now coming to Rochester in November.

In a Facebook post, the bluegrass, jam, rock, psychedelic, and lighting fast acoustic guitar slinger shared his most recent tour dates. One of those shows featured a November 9 stop in Rochester.

While the venue has not been announced, fervent fans can signup early here.