Best music night of the year in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For one night and one night only, Rochester has two major outdoor musical events coinciding just a block away from each other — and that is happening today.

The Party in the Park summer concert series continues Thursday night at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in Downtown Rochester. Just one block over, the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be in full swing.

Jazz Festival’s outdoor shows are free to attend, but the Party in the Park concert costs $7 for admission, and VIP options are available as well.

Tonight’s performers at Party in the Park include Twiddle, Andy Frasco and the U.N., and Teagan and the Tweeds — gates open at 5 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase online.

The artist lineup for the Jazz Festival’s free shows tonight include Grupo IFE on the Fusion Stage. The Jazz Street Stage will have performances by the Waterloo High School Jazz Band (4:30 p.m.), the Pittsford Mendon High School Jazz Band (5:30 p.m.), Junior High Ensemble (6 p.m.), and Soul Stew (7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.).

And if all that music wasn’t enough to get you out and about downtown Rochester tonight, perhaps the picture-perfect weather will. Thursday’s forecast calls for temperatures in the mid 80s, mostly sunny skies, and tolerable humidity.