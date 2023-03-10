ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. Patrick’s Day is coming up, and many people will be celebrating Irish culture and heritage.

Throughout the Greater Rochester Area, there are many restaurants and pubs that serve traditional Irish food and drinks — with many of them being family-owned or passed down from generation to generation.

Below is a list of the top-rated Irish restaurants and pubs in the Rochester area, according to Yelp. Some of these restaurants are also planning on holding events in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Barry’s Old School Irish Pub — Inspired by the countryside pubs in Ireland, Barry’s Old School Irish has been serving Irish foods for just over 11 years. The pub’s menu features items such as corned beef reuben fritters and a Guinness chocolate cake with Irish Cream buttercream frosting. On St. Patrick’s Day, the pub will hold a celebration with Irish dancers, bagpipers, and whiskeys.

Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub — Described as an "Irish family-owned Irish Pub," the Petzing Family has served various meals and drinks to customers on Culver Road since 2003. Foods such as Cottage Pie and "Guinness Beef Stew" are highlighted as the restaurant's "Irish Fare."

TP's Irish Restaurant & Sports Pub — What started thirty years ago as an Irish pub on Panorama Trail has grown to also become a "sports pub" while continuing to keep the old-school look to the building. The pub serves an Irish version of French Onion Soup and fish fry beer battered in Guinness.

O'Callaghan's Pub — Another popular Irish sports pub is O'Callaghan's Pub on Monroe Avenue. This restaurant not only serves a variety of foods, the pub also has daily specials, such as a fish fry dinner on Fridays and a "Taco Tuesday."

McArdle's Restaurant — Located in Fairport, McArdle's serves their food and drinks "made from scratch." In addition, the restaurant will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day by having Irish dancers from March 13 through March 16 at 5 p.m., along with a special "Irish Menu."

Flaherty's Three Flags Tavern & Grill — This 50-year-old restaurant expands three locations in Macedon, Honeoye Falls, and Webster. The menus do differ between locations. On Fridays, you may head to the Honeoye Falls or Webster locations for a New England Clam Chowder or you can grab a Reuben with corned beef at the Macedon location.

McColley's — With the mission to keep the tradition of the town pub alive, this Spencerport pub and restaurant will be serving corned beef and cabbage all throughout the month of March in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

Jack Ryan's Tavern — Passed down for three generations, this tavern in the North Winton Village has been family-owned since 1973. The bar not only serves a variety of craft beer, but the owners also sell "family-style" food every Friday, with a meal announced every week.

McGinnity's Restaurant & Party House — Located on Ridge Road, this restaurant has been serving the Rochester community for over 40 years. The restaurant will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a performance by the Rochester Academy of Irish Dance featuring their famous foods such as corned beef and cabbage.

Johnny's Irish Pub — Johnny's Irish Pub on Culver Road not only features music, open mic nights, and trivia, but every fourth Sunday of the month, the pub plays traditional Irish music from 5-7 p.m. Every Tuesday of the week, the pub features local brands of beer for "Local Beer Tuesday."

Some of these restaurants, such as McColley’s and McGinnity’s, will also be celebrating the day of the 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be held this Saturday.