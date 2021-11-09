Benefit for Michael Gamilla to feature “Workhorse Queen”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Workhorse Queen family will host a benefit for Michael Gamilla at the JCC Hart Theatre in Brighton on November 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune will host the benefit for their friend which will feature a screening of the new documentary “Workhorse Queen.” Mrs. Kasha Davis discussed the documentary and the desire to help a friend Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Michael Gamilla is the programming director for Image Out and a prominent leader in the LGBTQ+ community,” Mrs. Kasha Davis explained. “Unfortunately, Michael has been struggling with acute myeloid leukemia and has been resistant to chemotherapy treatment. He recently had a stem cell transplant which is necessary to help him towards remission and we in the community and the Workhorse Queen family would like to help him out. We are getting together to do a viewing of ‘Workhorse Queen’ – the documentary that celebrates my life story and Rochester, New York as well – with Aggy Dune, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Michael Gamilla.”

Mrs. Kasha Davis said, “Workhorse Queen” takes us into her experience. “It’s my life story and it’s told by Director Angela Washko who is a professor at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh and she reached out to me asking if I would be interested in this opportunity to tell my story. And you know, it’s not just my story, but it’s the story of Rochester, New York, and my beloved Drag Family – Aggy Dune, Darienne Lake, Ambrosia Salad, Pandora Boxx, and this community that I love so much. It really has been a dream come true. It is now touring at film festivals and it’s soon to be streaming on platforms which I can’t talk about – but soon!”

Those who see “Workhorse Queen” may find a message that resonates with Gamilla’s cancer fight as well. “The message is of hope, of positivity, and never giving up,” said Mrs. Kasha Davis. “I was termed ‘Workhorse Queen’ when I was eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race in season seven like six years ago. One of the judges, Isaac Mizrahi said – we expect more from her. She’s a Workhorse Queen! And I took that as a compliment because I do believe my parents taught me to work hard and to dream. Really, everything that I do, I try to see that flipside of the positive aspect of it. And so I think the documentary, by the end, you get a sense of never giving up.”

Use this link to get your tickets for the November 18 benefit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workhorse-queen-screening-performance-benefit-for-michael-gamilla-tickets-193048602567?aff=ebdssbdestsearch