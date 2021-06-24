Bello announces return of ‘Movies in the Park,’ family-friendly, free entertainment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday the return of the “Movies in the Park,” a series of family friendly movie showings in six Monroe County parks.
Movies in the Parks will be taking place in July and August, are free of charge and will include movie-themed giveaways and food trucks for food and refreshments. All movies will begin at dusk. The event dates are as follows:
- Thursday, July 1
- Highland Park – Highland Bowl
- Showing: Onward
- Thursday, July 8
- Ontario beach – Grand Stand Area
- Showing: Moana
- Thursday, July 29
- Webster Park – Webster Playground area
- Showing: Wizard of Oz
- Thursday, August 5
- Genesee Valley Park – Round House shelter area
- Showing: Black Panther
- Thursday, August 19
- Black Creek Park – Woodside Lodge area
- Showing: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Thursday, August 26
- Greece Canal Park – Thomas Grasso Lodge
- Showing: Raya and the Last Dragon
“Throughout the pandemic, we encouraged people to go outside for safe recreational activities, and tens of thousands of Monroe County residents came out to see what our 22 County-run parks had to offer. I’m happy to announce that we’re bringing back Movies in the Parks and they are going to be bigger and better and accessible to more Monroe County families than ever before,” Bello said in a Thursday press release. “This year’s lineup offers something for residents and families of all ages, so I hope you’ll join us at our great County parks.”