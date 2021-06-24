Bello announces return of ‘Movies in the Park,’ family-friendly, free entertainment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday the return of the “Movies in the Park,” a series of family friendly movie showings in six Monroe County parks.

Movies in the Parks will be taking place in July and August, are free of charge and will include movie-themed giveaways and food trucks for food and refreshments. All movies will begin at dusk. The event dates are as follows:

Thursday, July 1 Highland Park – Highland Bowl Showing: Onward

Thursday, July 8 Ontario beach – Grand Stand Area Showing: Moana

Thursday, July 29 Webster Park – Webster Playground area Showing: Wizard of Oz

Thursday, August 5 Genesee Valley Park – Round House shelter area Showing: Black Panther

Thursday, August 19 Black Creek Park – Woodside Lodge area Showing: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Thursday, August 26 Greece Canal Park – Thomas Grasso Lodge Showing: Raya and the Last Dragon



“Throughout the pandemic, we encouraged people to go outside for safe recreational activities, and tens of thousands of Monroe County residents came out to see what our 22 County-run parks had to offer. I’m happy to announce that we’re bringing back Movies in the Parks and they are going to be bigger and better and accessible to more Monroe County families than ever before,” Bello said in a Thursday press release. “This year’s lineup offers something for residents and families of all ages, so I hope you’ll join us at our great County parks.”