ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Friday, The Little Theatre is hosting a special show featuring two beloved Rochester singer-songwriters, Cammy Enaharo and Katie Morey, playing each other’s songs as “The Bat Sisters.”

Both musicians released new albums this year. According to The Little, Morey’s album, “Friend of a Friend” dropped in March, and Enaharo’s EP “Hard To Look At” was released in February.

The musicians say that each set will feature a full band, in which one will play the songs of the other. The two have been playing music for nearly a decade, playing in various bands and side projects.

“I’ve learned that Katie is an amazing songwriter,” Enaharo said of the experience playing her friend’s songs. Morey has similar praise in kind.

“Cammy is an incredible songwriter. She just lays her heart out. I can relate to her music a lot., and I really appreciate her perspective,” Morey said. “Having Cammy sing the harmonies during my set is kind of like a dream come true.”

