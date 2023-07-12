ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Movie fans have had July 21 circled on their calendars for months, as two highly anticipated movies will debut nationwide:

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“People are pumped to watch these movies, which are pretty different in terms of tone and style,” said Scott Pukos with The Little Theatre.

But The Little, being an arthouse theater, got special permission to screen both a day in advance: July 20. Both are showing for their early version of “Barbenheimer.” And they’re breaking out all the stops:

Barbie:

Barbie decor and “Barbiecore” items will be in The Little

Costumes and outfits are encouraged

After the July 21 screening, there will be a Q&A: Michelle Parnett-Dwyer , curator of dolls and toys at The Strong National Museum of Play Amy Adrion, filmmaker and educator Moderated by Megan Mack , executive producer of “Connections with Evan Dawson” and live/televised engagement programming at WXXI



Oppenheimer:

Will be screening the movie in 35mm The Little says it’s the only in Rochester to screen the movie on film

A limited number of commemorative filmstrips will be handed out at the July 20 screening Pukos says the canisters feature “Oppenheimer” and “Kodak” graphics



The Little expects tickets to go fast for all their showings, and recommend you buy ahead of time here.