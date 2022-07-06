ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bands on the Bricks returns to the Rochester Public Market this Friday, bringing free live music from national and local artists for five weeks straight.

The shows run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, with gates to the market opening at 5:30 p.m.

To start off the series, several Latin bands will be performing as part of a partnership between Bands on the Bricks and Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival.

The MC and host will be Adrian Franco, and performances include Canchani y su Grupo Acústico Latino, Banda Light, and a live DJ set by Johnny Mambo.

Guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair or blankets, as seating is limited.

While one sealed water bottle is welcome, no other outside food or drink will be allowed. However, a variety of food and drink vendors will be available throughout the evening.

Pets are not welcome at the event.

The lineup for the summer is as follows:

July 8: Latino Night

July 15: Zac Brown Tribute Band Opener: Begging Angels (classic rock covers and originals)



July 22: Into the NOW (Grateful Dead, The Stones, The Doors cover band) Opener: iGNiTE! Reggae Band (authentic reggae)

(Grateful Dead, The Stones, The Doors cover band)

July 29: Headliner: Live at Fillmore (Allman Brothers tribute band) Opener: Bloodshot (J. Geils tribute band)

(Allman Brothers tribute band)

August 5: Headliner: Donna the Buffalo (folk rock) Opener: Buddhahood (reggae/ funk)



To see more special events at the Rochester Public Market, click here.