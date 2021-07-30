Bands on the Bricks: Free summer concert series returns Friday to Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bands on the Bricks summer concert series returns Friday to the Rochester Public Market.

Friday’s entertainment will be Appetite for Voltage, a Guns N Roses, AC/DC tribute band with the Taint (local cover band) opening.

Bands on the Bricks is free to attend. Gates open at 5 p.m. and musical performance will run 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Food trucks, food stands, beer, and beverage vendors will be on hand for refreshments.

Concertgoers are allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water and are encouraged to bring folding chairs as seating is limited. Coolers are not permitted and bags will be checked by security at entry.

Additionally, the Market District’s restaurants, clubs, and breweries will be open before, during, and after the event.

The remaining lineup for this year’s Bands on the Bricks include: