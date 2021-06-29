Back with a bang: Fireworks, drone show Sunday for City of Rochester’s July 4th celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Rochester’s annual 4th of July fireworks display will be making its return in 2021.

City officials say in addition to the downtown fireworks show, there will also be a drone light show at High Falls.

“As we gather with friends and family to celebrate, let us remember the spirit of Independence Day and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “We are happy to once again offer an opportunity for people to gather Downtown to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends. I am excited to announce that this year, in addition to the fireworks, Rochester will have a new way to celebrate the 4th of July with the area’s first-ever drone light show! I hope to see you there!”

The drone light show will be produced by Firefly, a Detroit based drone show company. Officials say the show will feature 200 drones that will make a series of aerial designs over the span of fifteen minutes. Firefly has performed previous shows for the Ford Motor Company, the City of Milwaukee and the Capital One Orange Bowl. Those interested in Firefly’s previous shows can view them at this website.

The drone show will begin at approximately 10 p.m. on July 4 and officials say it will be best viewed from the High Falls area. Recommended viewing areas include the Pont de Rennes Bridge, High Falls Terrace Park and the nearby High Falls District.

The fireworks will be launched at approximately 10:15 p.m. from the eastern side of the Genesee Riverway Trail, south of the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for more comfortable viewing and to please refrain from bringing pets.

Recommended viewing areas for the fireworks show include the Main Street Bridge, the Broad Street Bridge, the Court Street Bridge, Chestnut Street near the Washington Square Garage and the streets surrounding those areas.

Free parking will be available at the Court Street, South Avenue, Sister Cities, High Falls and Washington Square garages.