‘Back to the Future’ time machine replica comes to RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good news for all of the Sci-Fi fans out there who are looking to go back to the future.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center debuted its full-scale replica of the Delorean time machine from ‘Back to the Future’ on Wednesday, October 2.

The replica is part of the Sci-Fi technology exhibit, which explores pop culture’s impact on technology. The RMSC said the exhibit will allow us to see how the stories impact us today.

“It’s a great look at how the science fiction that we see in pop culture, in books, in movies is becoming science fast,” said Director of Featured Content Dr. Calvin Uzelmeier. “Things like the walkie-talkies or the flip phones you had in Star Trek are what we’re carrying around everyday. Looking at Jurassic Park technology, and aliens, and robotics like R2-D2 and The Martian. And we’re looking at the Delorean flying in right now from Back to the Future.”

The exhibit will open to the public on October 11.