ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations Theatre Center will wrap up its season with “Oliver! The Musical” and performances on May 13-22.

Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson discussed the upcoming shows and a return to normal Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“This is one of my favorite shows,” said Johnson. “It’s the third time I’ve had the chance to direct it. This time it’s really special. The show is just fun for the whole family and we’ve had so much fun putting it together.”

The large cast includes performers as young as seven on stage alongside veteran adult actors. “They not only get to perform alongside these kids but also get to mentor them throughout the process – this is how professionals perform in a real theatre setting,” Johnson said.

The Theatre Center is located at Winton Place in Brighton. “This is a much more intimate ‘Oliver!’ experience than you’ve had before,” noted Johnson. “Our theatre seats 260 people so there is not a bad seat in the house. It’s not a huge auditorium where you’re going to be in the back row and not be able to see. This production takes place on stage but also throughout the audience so you’ll see actors all around you and it will be a lot more immersive than you’ve probably experienced this show in the past.”

This has been a challenging time for OFC Creations but there is light at the end of the tunnel. “The pandemic was certainly tough for all performing arts organizations because we were the first to close and the last to reopen,” Johnson explained. “The gathering rules were certainly tough but I think ‘Oliver!’ is really the first time that we’ve had so many people on stage and so many people involved with the production. We’re back to normal with this production. Everybody’s having a great time and seeing all of the generations come together – that’s exactly meeting our mission and exactly what we were hoping for so I think we’re on the right track to the theatre being back and being what people expect it to be.”

See it play out on stage beginning this Friday, May 13. Get your tickets and more information online at OFCCreations.com.