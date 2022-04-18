ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced Monday entertainers and activities for the 26th anniversary celebration of the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival this summer.

The event is set to take place Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at Frontier Field.

“The Rochester Summer Soul Music Fest is one of the premier soul and R&B music festivals in the Northeast and the perfect conclusion to the events season here in Rochester,” Evans said. “Varick Baiyina and his team at Xperience Live Events have curated another fantastic weekend with elements the whole family can enjoy. This year’s Summer Soul Music Fest is going to be an event you won’t want to miss.”

The festivities will kick off on August 26 at 5 p.m. with a tailgate in the Frontier Field VIP parking lot, followed by family fun, food, drink, vendors, giveaways, and more.

The fun will continue on August 27 with a Community Block Party at the VIP lot from 19 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday’s ticketed headliner will be multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Babyface.

Tickets are available online and prices for the festival are as follows:

Premium 100 Level seating: Both days – $159 Friday – $55 Saturday – $139

Premium 200 Level seating: Both days – $119 Friday – $35 Saturday – $99

General Admission Both days – $79 Friday – $25 Saturday – $69

Friday’s ROC Summer Soul Tailgate – $15

Saturday’s Community Block Party is free

Xperience Live Events, LLC is a Maryland-based events planning company helping to organize the festival and the business was founded by Rochester native Varick Baiyina.

“As a native son of Rochester, I’m honored to continue such a proud tradition in my hometown,” said Baiyina. “Since 1995, the City of Rochester has produced its heritage Rochester Music Festival as a family-friendly concert experience designed to offer authentic grassroots community engagement. Building on that legacy, 2022 will be even more momentous and garner even more regional excitement.”