Baby Shark coming to Kodak Center in 2020

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC ) — Baby Shark Live! will be coming to the Kodak Center in Rochester on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Presale starts at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, using offer code: SWIM. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. and start at $29.

The fully-immersive concert experience will feature Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong on an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs like Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie and of course, Baby Shark.