Babies and Bumps to the rescue for new and expecting moms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Babies and Bumps will offer an interactive educational experience for new and expecting moms online December 8-10.

Monica Infante, the founder of Babies and Bumps, discussed the digital approach to the annual event Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“We started 2020 with not only our five cities that we’ve been in for several years ready to go but we were adding five more to the equation and to our Babies and Bumps family,” said Infante. “Very quickly we realized that we were going to need to backpedal and pivot just like so many other organizations this year. So Babies and Bumps has been in Rochester, this is our eighth season. We’ve had 25 in-person events. The event is really about helping new and soon-to-be parents and getting ahead of questions before people even know that they need to ask them.”

This year’s event will take place over three night from December 8-10. Each night will have its own theme from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. “We’re trying to communicate to people that this isn’t just a webinar,” Infante said. “It’s not really a webinar at all. It is an online event. We’re trying very hard to, as close as possible, mimic the in-person experience. We know, especially with COVID and isolation and social distancing, that people are craving connection in general, but especially with new and soon-to-be parents. They need connection and socialization to thrive. So we want to be able to see everybody’s faces and give them the opportunity to interact and ask questions of these experts.”

Infante said participants can join in for one, two, or all three nights. “The first night we’re focusing on Pregnancy and Birth, the second night will focus on Newborns and New Parents – so kind of that first two to three months after bringing baby home, and then our Life With a Baby focuses on that first year of life with your baby and just how things change – how to manage having a baby in your life but also how it affects you personally as a parent and just your relationship with yourself as well as with others – your friends, your family, etcetera.”

New and expecting moms can expect to learn from over 20 experts, including several from our Rochester region. There will also be some treats. “We always say gift bags are the icing on the cake for our in-person events,” noted Infante. “We work with amazing brand partners. The focus is always on the education but it’s fun to be able to receive some wonderful products. Those are getting shipped right to people’s homes and we have a lot of great giveaways as well. We have a stroller and a co-sleeper and a lot of other prizes that we’ll be giving away. I think we have about 30 prizes that we’ll be giving away live during the event throughout those three days.”

To register for Babies and Bumps, and to learn more, visit splash.babies-and-bumps.com.