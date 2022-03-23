ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most popular shows of the last quarter-century is making its way to the Auditorium Theatre.

The “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” will be in Rochester with performances from March 31 to April 2.

Lead dancer Will Bryant discussed the show’s popularity Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s very exciting,” said Bryant. “It’s been 25 years since the original production first came out in the Eurovision Song Contest as a guest performance. This time around there is going to be a new set design, state-of-the-art LED screens, new costumes, a remastered score by our composer Bill Whelan who is a Grammy Award winner. It’s the same music but remastered. It’s just something you really need to see live to get the full experience.”

Over 28 million people have seen it live since it debuted in Dublin in 1995. With over 12,000 performances since then, the appeal of “Riverdance” is undeniable. “Firstly, I think it comes down to the music,” Bryant said. “The music really touches you. And there are styles from all around the world – flamenco dancing, American tap dancing, Irish dancing, and Russian dancing – and they all come together with the music. I feel like as a combination they fuse together. It really touches the audience and when the audience stands up together for a standing ovation it’s just something you don’t see very often. Being a live performer it’s something that really grows on you. That’s why I’ve been doing this for 10 years. It’s something that I love to do and continue to do.”

Bryant said being a dancer and performing at such a high level takes total commitment. “You really have to look after your body and listen to your body. We’re taking ice baths constantly after a show. We’re lucky enough to have a physiotherapist with us on-site and a masseuse. We take care of our nutrition and constantly try to motivate each other and push each other as a company to be the best and pass that on to the next generation of dancers.”

Get your tickets and more information now at RBTL.org.