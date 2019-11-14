‘Artists Unlimited’ gives everyone a chance to shine with production of ‘Shrek’

The show has a cast mostly of actors with special needs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Artists Unlimited’s tagline is “changing lives one act at time.”

It’s an appropriate slogan for a theater company that primarily casts people with special needs.

Some cast members from @artistsunltd posed for a sweet pic! They’re doing a production of #Shrek the Musical. Most of the cast members are people with special needs, and they premiere tonight! More on this story later today on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/6VfnIOWPhB — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 14, 2019

The company has been producing shows since 2002. With a incredibly high production value, the company has produced a number of iconic shows, including The Little Mermaid, Annie, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Cinderella.

For their production of Shrek: The Musical, they have nearly 70 actors participating. Most are people with special needs, with a few other actors from the community leading sections and taking on certain roles.

Taking a wide view of the @artistsunltd cast photo. It was so fun hanging out with the cast and crew! I caught up the leading actor about playing #Shrek. More on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon later today. pic.twitter.com/G3L1Vv1QZX — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 14, 2019

Dalton Letta plays the leading role, and finds great inspiration for the character in his own life, citing that he has faced rejection, been an outcast, and has been ridiculed.

The run consists of five shows, starting Thursday November, 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Kodak Center on Ridge Road.