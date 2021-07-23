Artist Row returns to Rochester Public Market in September with juried art show, live music and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A juried art show, a celebration of community and creation, food trucks, live music, vendors and more is what you can find at this year’s Artist Row event at the Rochester Public Market.

Back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, organizing group Friends of the Public Market announced this year’s Artist Row will take place on September 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking and admission is free.

The event started back in 2004, and features a juried art show and of nearly 200 artists presenting their wares for the public to purchase at the Public Market.

The daylong event will feature a live performance by the Silver Arrow Band for entertainment on the main stage, and 10 local food truck vendors will be on site throughout the day for refreshments.

To encourage participation, organizers say the entry fee for vendors is kept at a minimum and nearly $1,000 is awarded each year in the juried art show.

For more information about Artist Row, visit this website.