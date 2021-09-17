Artist Row featured Sunday at the Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Friends of the Market are bringing Artist Row back to the Rochester Public Market this Sunday, September 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jim Farr, the Director of the Public Market for the City of Rochester, discussed the idea behind Artist Row Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“This event was started about 20 years ago by the Friends and their whole thought was to give emerging artists and maybe some artists who can’t afford some of the really big shows a place where they could show their work,” Farr explained. “Over the years it’s developed quite a following. When you come out on Sunday there’s going to be over 150 artists there. They’ve also added a new children’s area this year so there will be activities for kids. They have a band that will be playing all afternoon, food trucks, and some of the market vendors will be open. So it’s just a really fun day to come out and enjoy the market but also support some local artists, and support the Friends because the money goes to help them with the work they do at the market such as running the SNAP program and other programs.”

Farr noted Artist Row is a juried show. “I find that they really curate it well and so you have a lot of different art forms there and there are things that are affordable that the average person if they’re interested in starting with purchasing some local art, can afford to purchase.”

He added, “Hopefully these local artists will be able to sell some stuff. They haven’t had a lot of opportunities over the last couple of years because of the pandemic so this is a way for all of us to break out of that and have some fun. You’re in an outdoor setting so you’re safe and – as I said – there’s stuff for the kids, there’s music, and there’s food. What more could you want?”

Learn more about Artist Row online at artisitrowrochester.com.