Art Force Five celebrates 19th amendment with art

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Art Force Five — a group of college students and artists are using community based art to inspire discussion and action.

This year, Art Force Five is sharing a project at the Strong Museum of Play. It celebrates 19 women who were icons in the civil and women’s rights movements and honors the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Community leaders helped paint mosaics of these women, including Coretta Scott King — wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event also surprisingly featured football jerseys.

“We wear these jerseys to celebrate these women empowerment icons like we’d celebrate a professional athlete or hopefully even more so,” Dan Napolitano of Art Force Five said.

Each football jersey coordinates with a mosaic and has the number 19 on the back. Art Force Five has 12 more portraits to make before the show goes on display at the Strong.