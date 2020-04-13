1  of  75
Closings
Aquinas students celebrate class of 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Aquinas Institute celebrated its seniors over the weekend with special signs for the class of 2020 that said, “Proud Home of an Aquinas Senior” in the school’s colors.

Faculty delivered more than 100 of those signs to students across Monroe County — all to show the upper class-men that while their senior year has been anything but traditional, it’s still important.

“Obviously this is just a small token to show how much we care about them and they’re always on our mind,” SAID SOMEONE. “Our hope is that we will continue to have things that we can do for them throughout the spring and towards the end of the school year and have all of the senior traditions we would usually have with them.”

Aquinas plans to find more ways to give its seniors a proper send off. They recently had a zoom meeting with seniors so they could all catch up and say hello.

President Anthony Cook said it was a small gesture that made a big impact.

