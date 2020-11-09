Anomaly Film Festival returns virtually

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Anomaly – The Rochester Genre Film Festival” will be presented virtually this year November 12-15.

Co-organizer Meagan Murphy discussed what how to get your tickets and what film fans can expect Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Our purpose is to display the latest and best independent genre movies from around the world,” said Murphy. “And, of course, you’re going to say, what is genre films? It’s a term that encompasses horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, dark comedy, and also the indescribable. It’s those movies that are on the edges of drama or comedy.”

Murphy said Anomaly will present 14 feature films and 35 shorts which are from 15 different countries. And yes, she has her favorites. “I have two I’m particularly excited for. The first is called ‘The Columnist.’ It’s a film from the Netherlands and it’s about an author online who grows frustrated with anonymous, nasty messages she continually receives, which I think most people can understand. But this story is about how she decides to take particularly bloody revenge. Then there’s ‘The Last Blockbuster’ and that’s a documentary that is this nostalgic love letter to video store culture, and particularly it’s telling the story of the actual very last Blockbuster which is in Bend, Oregon.”

For more information about the feature films and shorts, and – of course – to buy your tickets for Anomaly, Murphy said visit AnomalyFilmFest.com. “From there you can purchase tickets. We’ve partnered with a website called ‘Eventive,’ which everything is going to stream off of. It’s very smooth, and we’ll also later be posting instructions too just to help everyone through. It’s what a lot of virtual film festivals are using this year and I think it will be very easy. It will work for everyone. I think it will be cool to be doing it at home on your couch relaxing.”