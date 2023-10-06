ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual ROC the Riverway celebration is set to return Friday, and run through this weekend, according to Mayor Malik Evans.

The celebration — dating back more than 40 years — takes place at various locations on or near the Genesee River, and also recognizes the ROC the Riverway Downtown waterfront revitalization program.

According to organizers, ROC the Riverway Weekend is a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of the Genesee River, Lake Ontario, and the Erie Canal.

Guests can anticipate the following events:

Scenic, birding-focused boat cruises

Tours of the Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse

Guided walks, bicycle, and paddle tours

Historical presentations

A viewing of the Fall salmon run and a sturgeon release near the Lower Falls

The 34th annual Head of the Genesee Regatta with the Genesee Rowing Club

For more information on specific locations for these events, click here. The first event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Friday!