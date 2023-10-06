ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual ROC the Riverway celebration is set to return Friday, and run through this weekend, according to Mayor Malik Evans.
The celebration — dating back more than 40 years — takes place at various locations on or near the Genesee River, and also recognizes the ROC the Riverway Downtown waterfront revitalization program.
According to organizers, ROC the Riverway Weekend is a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of the Genesee River, Lake Ontario, and the Erie Canal.
Guests can anticipate the following events:
- Scenic, birding-focused boat cruises
- Tours of the Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse
- Guided walks, bicycle, and paddle tours
- Historical presentations
- A viewing of the Fall salmon run and a sturgeon release near the Lower Falls
- The 34th annual Head of the Genesee Regatta with the Genesee Rowing Club
For more information on specific locations for these events, click here. The first event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Friday!