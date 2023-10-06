ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual ROC the Riverway celebration is set to return Friday, and run through this weekend, according to Mayor Malik Evans.

The celebration — dating back more than 40 years — takes place at various locations on or near the Genesee River, and also recognizes the ROC the Riverway Downtown waterfront revitalization program.

According to organizers, ROC the Riverway Weekend is a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of the Genesee River, Lake Ontario, and the Erie Canal.

Guests can anticipate the following events:

  • Scenic, birding-focused boat cruises
  • Tours of the Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse
  • Guided walks, bicycle, and paddle tours
  • Historical presentations
  • A viewing of the Fall salmon run and a sturgeon release near the Lower Falls
  • The 34th annual Head of the Genesee Regatta with the Genesee Rowing Club

For more information on specific locations for these events, click here. The first event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Friday!