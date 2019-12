ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 450 volunteers from the Xerox Corporation and Community Partners will gather for this years Operation Food Basket.

The volunteers will pack and deliver food directly to families just before the holidays.

This year, the campaign has raised about $40,000 and around 18,000 people in the Rochester area will receive food.

In its 39th year, the campaign has now raised $1 million toward feeding families in Rochester.