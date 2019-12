ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club will host its annual blood drive in memory of Officer Daryl Pierson.

Officer Pierson was a resident of East Rochester. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2014, while chasing a suspect on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

The blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the conference room at the Rochester Police Locust Club.