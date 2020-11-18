Amerks team up to support frontline workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans are teaming up with T-Mobile to support local frontline workers this holiday season.

The Amerks and T-Mobile are partnering for “Fueling the Frontlines” and a pair of Holiday Drives.

Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage and the organization’s Senior Director of Business Development Chad Buck discussed the community outreach initiative Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a two-part community incentive-based program,” said Buck. “As you alluded to the first part of the program is called ‘Fueling the Frontlines’ presented by T-Mobile. We will be providing meals to 10 local first responder organizations in the Greater Rochester region. Throughout the course of this eight-week long program, the Amerks front office staff accompanied by local alumni and celebrities will be delivering these special meals to show our appreciation and thanks to those out on the frontlines.”

The first event was held on November 11 at the North East Joint Fire District in Webster.

“It’s truly a great honor,” said Gage. “I got the pleasure to go on out to the Webster Firehouse and just seeing their appreciation and getting to meet them and seeing how selfless they are and how they put the community before all – and let’s face it, they’re all volunteers and they take their time and they’re giving back – and it’s a small way of saying thank you. But I think I ended up having a better time. It was interesting. They wanted to talk hockey and I wanted to talk firefighters, so you got to see a lot of links between how they work as a team, and there was a lot of similarities, you know, when you have a great hockey team and a great unit that goes out there in front of the community.”

This community program highlights the important role the Amerks organization plays locally off the ice. “It’s what we’ve always done,” Gage explained. “It goes back to when I first came here to join the Rochester Americans. It’s a place I really didn’t want to come to, but talking to some former teammates you really understood how great the community is and how we help each other and support each other.”

He added, “Let’s face it, we’re all going through some difficult times here, we’d love to be playing hockey, but let’s get through this second wave together. I know we’re going to be relying on our first responders here. Let’s get through it and then hopefully we get out the other side and we’re back playing hockey and we’re back to our normal lives.”

The Amerks and T-Mobile will also be holding a Turkey Drive this Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot at the Veterans Outreach Center on South Avenue in Rochester. “It will be a contactless drive-thru where you’ll be able to drop off your turkey to our staff as well as we VOC and T-Mobile staff that will be there helping collect turkeys,” said Buck. “It will be in their back parking lot, so you’ll be able to come down South Avenue and make a quick turn into the parking lot, drive through and drop off the turkey. Anybody who donates will receive two complimentary digital ticket vouchers to an upcoming or future Amerks home game, as well as automatically be entered to win various Amerks and T-Mobile prizes throughout both drives.”

The Holiday Ham Drive will take place on Saturday, December 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. also at the Veterans Outreach Center.

For more information, visit Amerks.com.