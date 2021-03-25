Amerks hosting a holiday food drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans are hosting a holiday food drive in partnership with T-Mobile and supported by Wegmans this Saturday, March 27 in Webster.

The Amerks Director of Strategic Planning and Hall of Famer Jody Gage and the organization’s Senior Director of Business Development Chad Buck discussed Fueling the Frontlines 2.0 Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“Due to the overwhelming success of the program in 2020 we thought it was important to continue to make a positive impact in the community during these challenging times,” said Buck. “The first part of the program is getting out 15 times in the community to deliver some hot meals to first responders, and the secondary is once again to benefit our friends at the VOC – local veterans and their families. So we’re going to be hosting a contactless holiday food drive this weekend at the T-Mobile location in the town center of Webster. We’re encouraging all fans and community members to come out, donate a ham and one non-perishable item, and you’ll receive two complimentary digital ticket vouchers to a future Amerks game and also the opportunity to win some cool prizes from the Amerks, T-Mobile, as well as a $500 gift card compliments of Wegmans.”

The Amerks held similar food drives last fall before Thanksgiving and again before Christmas. Saturday’s food drive will go from 11 am to 3 pm at the T-Mobile location at 927 Holt Road in Webster. Fans and members of the community are encouraged to bring one ham and one non-perishable food item.

For Gage and other Amerks alumni, supporting veterans has strong roots. “This is very close and dear to our hearts,” he said. “Back when 9/11 happened we got together and because of the logo and the flag of the Rochester Americans, we thought it was important to get involved with veterans. And one of the things that we’re proud of is just the community, the response the last two times out. Our fans are unbelievable. Let’s face it – a lot of us alumni, we’ve actually stayed in the community because of how the community is and how we’re always top in the nation on giving back within the community. So this one is dear to us and it’s a way for us to make sure that we’re feeding veterans who are really hurting.”

Wegman will also contribute $3 for every pound of food donated up to $5,000.

Find out more about Saturday’s food drive at Amerks.com.