Amerks Hometown Heroes Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans will host their annual Hometown Heroes Night this coming Saturday, February 22 at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will take on the Cleveland Monsters in a 7:05 faceoff.

Amerks Host Suzie Cool, Lt. Ralph Montinarelli of the Rochester Police Department, and Capt. James McGowan of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office discussed the event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s honoring all police officers, firefighters, doctors, first responders and then military personnel and veterans,” said Cool. “So for this game, all of those people can go to the box office or they can get a complimentary ticket online at Amerks.com/Heroes. And if any of their loved ones, friends, or family are interested, they can also go to that same link and purchase tickets for as low as $12. The best part about this is when they go to that online offer, $2 is going to go towards SOAR thanks to Advantage Federal Credit Union who is presenting this night for us.”

Rochester Police officer Denny Wright, who lost his sight when he was stabbed by a suspect last fall, will drop the ceremonial first puck before the game. Wright and his family will also be situated in a suite near the Amerks play-by-play team to enjoy the game. In addition, Wright will receive a special jersey from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. That will happen when the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department square off in their annual showdown at 4:00 p.m. on the Blue Cross Arena ice.

“The Amerks organization has been great to us, bending over backward and really supporting Denny and, and all law enforcement, military, and first responders,” said Montinarelli.

McGowan added, “It’s nothing but humbling really. You know, we go out there, we get to play on the rink and we get treated great by the front office and the Amerks and everyone’s so supportive and it’s great to have everybody out there saying, thank you. You know, what we do is a calling, everybody would agree with that and you’re not there to get rich. You’re a civil servant. But we are there to try and protect and serve. And that’s what we try to do.”