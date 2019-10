ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The cover band “Almost Queen” is coming to the Kodak Center on December 14th. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, both available at Ticketmaster and the Kodak Center box office. They start at $19.50.

The concert is called “Almost Christmas.” The band says they “(showcase) signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes,” as well as donning of the iconic costumes of the the original Queen band.