All Elite Wrestling to make New York debut in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All Elite Wrestling, more commonly known as AEW, will make its New York state debut in Rochester when it comes to the Blue Cross Arena for a performance on March 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at the Blue Cross Arena box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The wrestling company currently has a weekly, two-hour cable show, AEW Dynamite, that airs live on TNT every Wednesday at 10 p.m. AEW’s Blue Cross Arena show on March 18 is a Wednesday, so those who attend will have a chance to appear on live TV.

AEW made waves in the wrestling community when it launched in 2019 as the primary U.S. competitor to the wrestling powerhouse company WWE.

AEW’s current roster features several former WWE superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Chris Jerhico and more.