Al Sigl WalkAbout Car Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Al Sigl WalkAbout will be held outside Eastview Mall in Victor and feature a car parade that can be seen virtually.

The WalkAbout is set for Sunday, October 25 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot at Eastview Mall. Christine Lemcke, the Event Director for the Al Sigl Foundation, discussed the changes for the annual fundraiser Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

Al Sigl Community is bringing everyone together in a new way this year and taking the fun outdoors for a free, socially-distanced, family-friendly event. You can join in-person from the comfort of your car or by watching the virtual livestream.

All donations benefit over 55,000 children and adults with special needs in our community served by Al Sigl Member Agencies. Individuals and teams can choose to raise funds for the entire Al Sigl Community or an individual agency. The six member agencies include CP Rochester, Epilepsy-Pralid, Inc., Medical Motor Service, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY, Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, and Rochester Rehabilitation.

The costume contest, an event tradition, is going virtual this year. There will also be a car decorating contest. Car staging will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Car Parade going from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Email your photo to info@alsigl.org for a chance to win prizes!

Find more information at alsigl.org/walkabout.