Al Sigl WalkAbout back inside Eastview Mall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get registered for a fun morning of costumes and celebrating abilities this Sunday!

The Al Sigl Community of Agencies will host its 32nd annual Community WalkAbout inside Eastview Mall on Sunday, October 24 and everyone is invited to register and join the fun.

Alek Hunt, Al Sigl Council member, and WalkAbout Committee member discussed the annual event and its return indoors this year Tuesday during News 8 at Noon. “We’re very excited to get back into the mall,” he said. “We are definitely taking extra safety precautions this year. We’re encouraging everybody to wear masks. You can make it a part of your costume. You can get creative with it. We’re also going to have activities and entertainment along the walk, but we’re going to have increased spacing between walkers just to keep safe.”

WalkAbout is a free, Halloween-themed event. You can enter Eastview Mall at the Food Court Entrance. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. The WalkAbout will start at 9:00 a.m. and the Costume Contest will begin at 10:00 a.m.

“The costume contest is definitely a great highlight to the event,” said Hunt. “It’s personally my favorite part of the event. You get to see a lot of fun and creative costumes. Every year we award prizes for different costume categories including funniest, most creative, cutest, as well as group. For example, I’ve seen many families create a group costume like ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ I also wanted to mention that if you’re not able to physically be with us on Sunday, you can still participate in the costume contest by emailing your costume photo to info@alsigl.org by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25.”

Everyone is encouraged to take part in the Al Sigl Community of Agencies WalkAbout. Get your family, friends, and co-workers to form a team, fundraise, and be a part of Al Sigl’s biggest annual fundraiser. Go to AlSigl.org/WalkAbout to register and find more information.

“Al Sigl supports a wide group of adults and children with all different sorts of abilities,” explained Hunt. “Every year the proceeds go to the member agencies that are a part of Al Sigl. I think there are about 55,000 – and more – adults and children who Al Sigl supports. So all of the proceeds that we get from this event go to the member agencies which trickle down into the community.”