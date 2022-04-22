ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is coming back to Rochester this summer.

After debuting last September AEW will return to the Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday, July 6 with back-to-back live shows of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Blue Cross Arena box office (with no service charges), or online at AEWTIX.com and ticketmaster.com.

The wrestling company currently has a weekly, two-hour cable show, AEW Dynamite, that airs live on TNT every Wednesday at 10 p.m.

AEW made waves in the wrestling community when it launched in 2019 as the primary U.S. competitor to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).