ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Saturday, adoption fees for dogs and cats are set to be reduced at the Animal Services Center for “Pups in the Park 2.”

At 184 Verona Street, the event will run from noon to 2 p.m. Fees for pre-selected dogs will be reduced from $50 to $20. For cats, fees will be reduced from $35 to $10.

The event will also extend into the shelter’s outdoor play yard, which is located next to Brown Square Park. The Animal Services Center says available dogs will be pre-selected in order to accommodate large gatherings in the play yard.

The Animal Services Center encourages visitors to bring a collar, leash, or pet carrier in order to safely bring their new pet to their new home.