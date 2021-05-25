ADA Tour de Cure fights diabetes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ADA Tour de Cure is coming up on Saturday, June 12.

American Diabetes Association Upstate NY Executive Director Jeff Collins and longtime participant Eke Aiono of IslandFit discussed this year’s anniversary event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re super-excited for the 30th anniversary of the Tour de Cure,” said Collins. “It was founded right down the road here in Buffalo. We’re excited to be joining all of our participants from Upstate New York. So if you want to participate on Tour Day, Saturday, June 12, you can go to diabetes.org/upstatetour. There’s no registration fee. There’s no fundraising minimum. You can register as an individual or participant and we’re looking forward to a great day.”

Collins said you can get moving on Tour Day in a variety of ways. “Folks are encouraged to ride, run, walk – whatever activity really that you want to endeavor on – on June 12 in your neighborhood, in your community. If you feel safe and comfortable getting together with other individuals, we’d love to see that on our social media. But we’re encouraging everyone to get out there and wear their red.”

Aiono is ready to ride again this year. “We’ve got about 18 riders from IslandFit,” he said. “We have a 30 mile route and 16 mile ride. We’re going to be down in the Webster area – Lake Avenue – and from there we’ll ride towards Sodus Bay and come back.”

For Aiono, there’s a personal connection to the American Diabetes Association. “This is my fifteenth Tour and it’s really something that’s important to me and I think most of the people. We all know someone who is suffering from diabetes. There’s no exception in my family – I’ve got relatives, my sister, and my mother was suffering from diabetes so it’s a very important cause for me to participate in the Tour every year.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, 122 million Americans suffer from some form of diabetes. “With the pandemic, complications from diabetes and the cases of diabetes have really been increasing,” noted Collins. “We’ve seen, unfortunately, an increase in amputations. A lot of people have been stuck in their homes for a year. They’ve lost their jobs so their budgetary constraints are impacting their ability to purchase healthy food, to go to the gym, to afford insulin. With that increased impact due to COVID-19, the fact that we’re getting out there to raise funds and money is more important than ever right now. We’re able to provide a whole food hub that offers dietary plans, cooking skills, and recipes – and the Tour allows us to provide those resources to everyone.”