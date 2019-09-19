Actor Bill Fichtner to screen award-winning film at Brockport

FILE – In a Aug. 7, 2013 file photo, William Fichtner, left, and Kymberly Kalil arrive at the world premiere of “Elysium” at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. Actor William Fichtner is moving filming of his directorial debut from his native western New York to a college campus in the middle of the state. Officials at the State University of New York College at Cortland say Fichtner and his crew will be on campus Wednesday, July 26, 2017, to shoot two scenes for “Cold Brook.” The 60-year-old Cheektowaga native wrote and is starring in the film, his first as a director. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Actor and Western New York native Bill Fichtner will screen his award-winning film at Brockport this fall.

Fichtner, who’s known by many for his work in blockbuster films like Armageddon, The Dark Knight, The Lone Ranger, Black Hawk Down, and many more graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1978.

Fichtner returned to upstate New York in 2017 to film his passion project Cold Brook, in which he wrote, directed and produced.

“It wasn’t a matter of choosing upstate New York as a great location; we specifically wrote Cold Brook to take place there,” Fichtner said in a press release. “For those of us that have been lucky enough to spend time upstate, we know the beauty of this part of the state. I never wanted to shoot Cold Brook anywhere else.”

Fichtner will return to his alma mater for a screen of his work. Cold Brook will be shown to the Brockport community and the public at 7 p.m. on October 1 in the Seymour College Union Ballroom. Admission is free.

Cold Brook is the story of two best friends and maintenance workers at a small college who embark on an extraordinary adventure. It is a story about coming home, a feeling and desire that Fichtner is able to portray through his own experience returning to upstate New York.

“The story of my journey with Cold Brook is not so different than the story of its two protagonists. It’s about friends trusting each other and trusting in a story they believe in,” Fichtner said. “Sometimes it’s all that simple. Surrounding yourself with the people you love, while doing the thing you love most.”

Cold Brook premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2018, where it won the Carpe Diem Andretta Award.