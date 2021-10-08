A SUNY Brockport alum opens the door for diversity on the stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The SUNY Brockport Fine Arts Series and the Rochester Latino Theatre Company are collaborating to present “Water By the Spoonful” or “Agua a Cucharadas” with performances October 8-23 at the Tower Fine Arts Center Mainstage.

The Director and Co-Founder of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company Stephanie Paredes and Brockport junior and actress Jeanine Davis-Martinez discussed the production Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“I am an alum of SUNY Brockport and I started a theatre company because it was important to have representation,” Paredes said. “So some other Latinx artists in the Rochester community got together and founded the Rochester Latino Theatre Company to ensure that our stories were being told with dignity, respect, and love. This partnership came about because, as an alum, there was an opportunity for me to come back and make an impact in the theatre department. I’m happy to be back directing this incredible show that I am deeply passionate about – both personally and professionally. This is my first main stage directorial debut so it’s been quite an incredible, exciting journey.”

Davis-Martinez expressed excitement to bring all of the hard work preparing to the stage for audiences. “I feel like this is a blessing and an honor just to be a part of this show,” she said. “This is my first show back since high school and just the welcome I received coming in, and especially doing this during Hispanic Heritage Month means so much to me. And to be able to play a character who is also part of my own culture really means a lot to me and this whole show I just feel like it’s just a part of me now.”

Davis-Martinez hopes audiences are immersed in the story as well. “I really hope that they see that it’s not just a character, that these situations happen in everyday life to people. For us to be able to put on this show and portray that really, I think, is a privilege.”

For Paredes, directing this passion project is making an important statement. “Representation matters,” she said. “It matters not just to the people on the stage but to the people in the audience. To see people who look like you, tell your own story, or a piece of your story, it’s important as we think about diversity and inclusion in the theatre community. In all of our worlds representation matters both visually and culturally. Identity should be celebrated in all of the intersectionalities of that and I am incredibly thankful that theatre can be used as an educational opportunity to bring different people together and find connection through that.”

Performances are October 8-10 and October 21-23 at the Tower Fine Arts Center Mainstage at 180 Holley Street in Brockport.

Get your tickets online now at fineartstix.brockport.edu.