ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theater League (RBTL) is preparing to welcome its newest production, Come From Away.

The highly requested return is based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers being diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after the airspace was shut down on 9/11.

Christine Toy Johnson portrays “Diane and Others” in the production and says this 9/12 story goes beyond the horrific acts experienced on 9/11 by detailing themes of generosity and compassion.

“It’s so important to me to be in a story that celebrates intentional compassion and generosity, especially at a time when there’s been so much divisiveness all around us,” Toy Johnson said. “There’s so much heart and humor in the story and gives us an additional lens through which to see the events that took place during that era in history.”

Toy Johnson plays Diane Morrison, who in real life is not Asian American. However, as an Asian American actor, Toy Johnson said bringing representation on stage in any fashion is critical in moving forward and making a place for people of color in our day-to-day.

“It’s been important to me just to have the honor of showing her story, of not impersonating her certainly, but bringing her essence and her spirit and taking it as a second chance to represent this other aspect of diversity in the world that is onstage,” she said.

Come From Away will be at the Auditorium Theatre from December 6-11. For tickets, click here.