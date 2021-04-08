A spotlight on the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy in Geneva is preparing for its Dinner With the Arts fundraiser this Sunday, April 11.

Board member Chris Fanning discussed the fundraiser and the Arts Academy Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“The main mission of the Academy is to make arts accessible to everyone, regardless of ability pay or background,” Fanning said. “They do this through scholarships basically and that enables folks to register for classes in voice lessons, instrument playing, dance – anything that falls under the arts umbrella.”

During the pandemic arts classes continued virtually. Fanning said the Arts Academy is slowly returning to limited in-person opportunities. “It’s been a trying year in every sense of the word but the Arts Academy has kept going through all of this. The renovating of the studio space has still gone through during this whole time and we’re excited that the new state-of-the-art arts studio will be up and running soon.”

Dinner with the Arts is a key fundraiser when it comes to creating scholarship opportunities. “It’s the only fundraiser we do every year specifically for the scholarship program,” Fanning explained. “This is how we get people in the door and into these arts sessions, so it’s so important for us. And we’re excited – after a year of not being able to do it – we’re doing kind of a hybrid version of it. So the Beef & Brew in Geneva, New York is preparing an incredible meal that people will be able to pick up and bring home and then we have a video presentation online that folks are going to be able to watch that includes updates on the renovation. It’s going to have some examples of the workshops going on, and also an awards ceremony. So that’s the entire evening on Sunday. In conjunction with that we are running a silent auction – all online – so folks can go to the website, login, and there’s just dozens and dozens of opportunities for people to bid on – experiences, there’s restaurants, there’s getaways, there’s home goods, you know the list goes on.”

Get your ticket and learn more about the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy at stpetersarts.org.